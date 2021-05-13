Air Canada (TSE:AC) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has C$30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$28.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AC. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Air Canada to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.17.

AC stock opened at C$24.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$8.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.48. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$12.80 and a 1 year high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.64.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The company had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$836.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Air Canada will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.87, for a total transaction of C$173,245.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$86,622.90. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette bought 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,239.67. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$877,951.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,473 shares of company stock worth $790,468.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

