Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

AFLYY stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $7.12.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 678.23% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

