Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Insider Sells $1,645,676.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $111.30 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 7,436 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,579 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

