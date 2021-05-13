Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Raised to $119.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

AKAM opened at $111.30 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.63 and a 200-day moving average of $103.81.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,808 shares of company stock worth $6,517,633 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 7,436 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,579 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

