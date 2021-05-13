Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AKBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $526.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.11.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

