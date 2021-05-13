Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

AKBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.57.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.15. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $526.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.12). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 212.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 218,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 784.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,032 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5,368.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 335,950 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.