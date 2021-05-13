Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of research firms have commented on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,948. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohan Houlden sold 99,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,410,174.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,289.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,242 shares of company stock worth $5,549,948 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 19,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKTS opened at $8.47 on Thursday. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.40.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.