Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AKZOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS AKZOY traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.39. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $42.18.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.3197 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.21%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

