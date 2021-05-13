Alaethes Wealth LLC Takes $551,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 267 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Alphabet by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,200.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,235.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,951.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.30 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

