Alamar Capital Management LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Workday makes up 1.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Workday by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,334,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Workday by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $2.52 on Thursday, hitting $227.02. 8,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.05 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.24 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.29.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,155,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $19,937,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

