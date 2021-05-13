Alamar Capital Management LLC Sells 23,070 Shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,691 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,070 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RealPage were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RP. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in RealPage by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,153,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,619,000 after purchasing an additional 148,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in RealPage by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in RealPage by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in RealPage in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in RealPage by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

RP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.39.

NASDAQ:RP remained flat at $$88.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day moving average is $80.72. RealPage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $89.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 164.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.66 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. RealPage’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

