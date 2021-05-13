Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Albemarle in a research note issued on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALB. Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $154.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.23 and a 200-day moving average of $148.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $188.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 59,096 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 233.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.