Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) EVP Sells $1,114,293.76 in Stock

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AA stock opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Alcoa by 181.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Alcoa by 56.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

