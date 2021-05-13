Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $618,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AA stock opened at $39.51 on Thursday. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares in the company, valued at $17,583,714.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $745,973.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,970.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 301,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,547.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

