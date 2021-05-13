Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $8.85 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Alibaba Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $13.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $206.08. 51,596,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,249,486. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $194.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $557.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.95 and its 200-day moving average is $250.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alibaba Group stock. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.