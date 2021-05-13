Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Alkami Technology stock opened at $32.65 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $49.32.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.