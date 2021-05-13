Allan C. Silber Sells 44,874 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 44,874 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $134,622.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Allan C. Silber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Allan C. Silber sold 250,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $747,500.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Allan C. Silber sold 35,652 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $105,529.92.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Allan C. Silber sold 50,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $147,000.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Allan C. Silber sold 100 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $300.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Allan C. Silber sold 17,590 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $52,770.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Allan C. Silber sold 9,033 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $27,099.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Allan C. Silber sold 11,020 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $32,509.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Allan C. Silber sold 1,505 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $4,439.75.

On Friday, March 26th, Allan C. Silber sold 28,679 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $84,603.05.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Allan C. Silber sold 1,200 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $3,564.00.

Shares of HGBL stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.09 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. Heritage Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGBL. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Global by 968.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,630 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Global during the 1st quarter worth $2,600,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

