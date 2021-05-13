Alliance Wealth Management Group Sells 63 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alliance Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $410.08 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $424.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.45.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

