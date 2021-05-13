Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.71.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT stock opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.57. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.