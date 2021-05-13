AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Trading Down 7.6% on Insider Selling

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s stock price fell 7.6% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $21.99 and last traded at $22.03. 9,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 341,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

Specifically, insider Ann M. Leen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $3,412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Robert Wilson sold 200,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $6,268,062.68. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 462,884 shares of company stock valued at $14,106,614. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALVR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AlloVir in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AlloVir in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

