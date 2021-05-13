AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after purchasing an additional 413,872 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after purchasing an additional 101,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,290,758,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $356.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $263.96 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.65, for a total transaction of $19,427,300.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,695,460,275.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,407 shares of company stock worth $56,280,679. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.27.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

