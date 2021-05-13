Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 49,897 shares.The stock last traded at $41.50 and had previously closed at $41.26.

ALTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Altabancorp from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14. The company has a market cap of $791.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTA. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.