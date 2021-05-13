Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 243,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,778,262. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $92.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

