Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $73.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

NASDAQ ALTM opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.32. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.97.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($6.06). Altus Midstream had a negative net margin of 255.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,952.50%. The business had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altus Midstream will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

