Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS ALVOF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,976. Alvopetro Energy has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.75.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the Recôncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As at December 31, 2019, the company holds interests in the Caburé and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua; and one other exploration asset comprising 23,527 acres.

