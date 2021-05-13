Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.49. 50,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.71.

DOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

