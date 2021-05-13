American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Major Shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes Acquires 54,000 Shares

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $37.73.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. PGGM Investments increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,046,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,613 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $101,152,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $71,613,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,095,000 after buying an additional 1,585,629 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after buying an additional 1,526,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

