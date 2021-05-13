American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock Price Down 14.8%

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)’s stock price fell 14.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $25.95. 3,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 129,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APEI. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Get American Public Education alerts:

The company has a market cap of $517.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average is $31.57.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 113.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 10.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.