American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AREC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,485. The stock has a market cap of $129.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.69. American Resources has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AREC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on American Resources from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on American Resources in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

