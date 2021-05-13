AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,573 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of AmerisourceBergen worth $58,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABC. Argus raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

ABC opened at $120.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $81.51 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In other news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620 over the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

