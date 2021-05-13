Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $3,453,000. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $250.29. 8,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,466. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.01. The company has a market cap of $143.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

