Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Boosted by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $2,667,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 264,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,941,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 92,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,330,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $146.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.08 and a 200-day moving average of $148.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.09 and a 52-week high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

