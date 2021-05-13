Analysts Anticipate Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.91 Million

Brokerages predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will post $7.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26,266.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $59.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.81 million to $66.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $216.60 million, with estimates ranging from $155.21 million to $269.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

In related news, CEO Peter Greenleaf acquired 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $112,037.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley acquired 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $99,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 101,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 38,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.