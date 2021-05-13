Analysts Anticipate FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) to report ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FedNat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.96). FedNat reported earnings per share of ($2.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedNat will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FedNat.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.30). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FedNat in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of FNHC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,385. FedNat has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $74.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FedNat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of FedNat during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedNat during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FedNat by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of FedNat during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

