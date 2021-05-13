Analysts Anticipate SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will announce $7.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.34 billion. SAP posted sales of $7.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full year sales of $32.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.46 billion to $33.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $34.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.67 billion to $35.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAP. CIBC raised shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Shares of SAP opened at $135.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.74 and its 200-day moving average is $126.83. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $2.189 dividend. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in SAP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 1,708.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

