Analysts Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Analysts predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings. American Software posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMSWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sidoti downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

American Software stock opened at $18.63 on Monday. American Software has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $21.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a market cap of $609.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.15 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

In other American Software news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $331,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,089 shares of company stock worth $737,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 208.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the first quarter worth $156,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of American Software by 69.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.