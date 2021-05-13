Analysts Expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will report $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Bally’s reported earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 155.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BALY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $51.91 on Thursday. Bally’s has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $75.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.72 and a beta of 2.73.

In related news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $745,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,252.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $3,930,354.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,808,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 975,563 shares of company stock worth $54,696,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bally’s by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the first quarter valued at $262,000.

Bally's

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

