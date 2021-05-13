Analysts Expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to Announce $2.14 EPS

Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $3.15. Diamondback Energy reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,326.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $10.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $13.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FANG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $79.48 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,404 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $237,367,000 after buying an additional 407,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $116,385,000 after buying an additional 90,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

