Analysts Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to announce ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.39). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million.

Several analysts have commented on NRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Nurix Therapeutics stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.52. 2,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,152. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.58. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $82,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,630 shares of company stock valued at $656,387 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 31,991 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 12,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

