Analysts Expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.57. Patterson Companies reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after purchasing an additional 896,133 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Patterson Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,933,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,293,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,790,000 after buying an additional 104,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,154,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

