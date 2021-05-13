Analysts Expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to Post $2.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.33. Polaris reported earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PII. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

In related news, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,258,436.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 10,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,023 shares of company stock valued at $19,438,616. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $4,340,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 36,325 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,699. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $62.09 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.21 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 39.87%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

