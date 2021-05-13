Analysts Expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will announce sales of $141.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $147.98 million. The RMR Group posted sales of $138.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $580.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $558.90 million to $604.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $573.95 million, with estimates ranging from $542.70 million to $612.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The RMR Group.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMR. Citigroup upped their price target on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The RMR Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,346 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The RMR Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMR stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,826. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.83. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

