Analysts Issue Forecasts for UGE International Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for UGE International in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for UGE International’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UGE International in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight Capital set a C$3.00 target price on shares of UGE International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

CVE:UGE opened at C$1.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.06. The company has a market cap of C$52.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12. UGE International has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$3.24.

UGE International Company Profile

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, engineers, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as provides engineering, procurement, construction, and consulting services.

