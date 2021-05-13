Analysts Offer Predictions for SmileDirectClub, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for SmileDirectClub in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). William Blair also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,183,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,437,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 219.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,996,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 285.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,632 shares during the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

