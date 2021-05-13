Analysts Set CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Price Target at $12.94

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.94.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get CareCloud alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $179,172.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Busquet sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $436,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,180 shares of company stock valued at $964,287. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in CareCloud by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 27,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CareCloud by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CareCloud by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.43. 94,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,773. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $107.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that CareCloud will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.