Analysts Set Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Target Price at $85.70

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.11. The company had a trading volume of 14,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,333. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $88.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

