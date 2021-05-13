Analysts Set HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Price Target at $24.00

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSTM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in HealthStream by 1.3% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 577,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 48,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in HealthStream by 48.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSTM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.04. 186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,961. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.64 million, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. HealthStream’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

