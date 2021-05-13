Analysts Set Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Price Target at $52.67

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

SQM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $51.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.10. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

