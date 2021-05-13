Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at CIBC

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$36.25 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE:AND traded up C$1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$37.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,526. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.10. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$29.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.41.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$86.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

