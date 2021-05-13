Angela K. Freeman Sells 3,702 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $97.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.42 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.26.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on CHRW. Vertical Research assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $1,365,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 439,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,976,000 after buying an additional 77,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

